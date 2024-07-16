Former Wigan Warriors prop gives Salford Red Devils mid-season boost with loan move confirmed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Blackpool-born player has featured 10 times for Warrington Wolves across the current campaign, but has joined Paul Rowley’s Salford squad for the rest of the season and could make his Red Devils debut against Huddersfield Giants in Round 18.
Having made his professional bow with Barrow Raiders in 2014, Bullock impressed for a move to newly-named The Brick Community Stadium ahead of 2019, going on to make 59 appearances until 2021.
He also featured in the behind-closed-doors 2020 Super League Grand Final defeat to St Helens, starting at prop under then head coach Adrian Lam.
Bullock, 31, made the switch to the Wire ahead of the 2022 season and has made 102 Super League appearances to date, and gives the Red Devils a mid-season boost with a two-week recall option.
On the addition, Salford Red Devils head coach Rowley commented: “We are all pleased to welcome Joe to the club and look forward to seeing him pull on the Salford jersey.
“We took a few knocks on Saturday, so we are grateful for the opportunity to bring in Joe for the foreseeable future.”
Earlier this year, Bullock secured his future with a new two-year deal at The Halliwell Jones Stadium, signing a contract until the end of the 2026 season.
He has also spent time on loan at Hull FC and Championship outfit Widnes Vikings this year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.