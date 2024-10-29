Salford have completed the permanent signing of former Wigan prop Joe Bullock from Warrington ahead of the 2025 Super League season.

The Blackpool-born 31-year-old has penned a two-year deal at the Salford Community Stadium after spending the second half of 2024 on loan at the Red Devils, making eight appearances as Paul Rowley’s outfit reached the play-offs.

He becomes Salford’s fourth signing ahead of 2025, alongside Esan Marsters, Sam Davis and England international and veteran prop Chris Hill.

Joe Bullock has completed a permanent move to Salford Red Devils

Bullock made 59 appearances in cherry and white following the move from Barrow Raiders ahead of 2019, and started in the behind-closed-doors Grand Final against St Helens at the MKM Stadium in 2020.

He left Wigan Warriors at the conclusion of 2021 to join Warrington Wolves, and also spent time on loan at Hull FC in 2024.

In April, Bullock had signed a new two-year deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium until the end of 2026, but has now completed a permanent move to Salford – who were knocked out of the 2024 play-off eliminators 14-6 by Leigh Leopards.

On the Super League switch, Bullock said: “I am really happy to commit my future here at Salford.

“I enjoyed the run-in towards the back end of last year and having the chance to work with Paul and the coaching staff. I can see the direction the club is going and their ambitions for success.

“Hopefully I can be a big part of that and let’s see what we can achieve in the next couple of years.”