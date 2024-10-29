Four-time NRL Premiership winner and Samoa captain Jarome Luai has name-dropped Wigan Warriors as the team he’d be keen to join if the dazzling stand-off was to ever test himself in the Super League competition.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed incredible success with Penrith Panthers, winning four successive Grand Finals, and will join Wests Tigers on a lucrative five-year deal from 2025, linking up with Kiwi legend Benji Marshall.

Speaking with the Mirror, Luai admits he’d be ‘open’ to a Super League move in the future, currently in England for the Test matches against Shaun Wane’s outfit.

Luai was named captain for the first time ahead of the series, while the Samoans became the first Pacific nation to reach a World Cup final after defeating England in 2022.

It’s the NRL superstar’s third trip to England, forced to watch February’s World Club Challenge encounter from the sidelines due to injury as Matt Peet’s side claimed a 16-12 victory.

He was on the wrong side of the result at the Brick Community Stadium again on Sunday as England claimed a 34-18 triumph, with the second Test heading to Leeds.

But it has opened Luai’s eyes to the country, with Samoa based in York, and he did not rule out a potential move in the future.

“Yes, I’m definitely open to it,” he said.

“I think a lot of stereotypes put the NRL above Super League, but the games I've watched, and being here in the World Club Challenge, I definitely feel it’s pretty evens.”

Asked who he’d fancy playing for, Luai replied: “I’d be 32 or 33 by then. We’ll see how I go. But... Wigan!”