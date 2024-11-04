Former Wigan Warriors prop Greg Burke has been confirmed as one of five departures from Championship club Barrow Raiders following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.

The 31-year-old featured 36 times for the Cumbrian oufit, 13 of which were starts, having made a permanent move ahead of the 2023 season.

He leaves the club upon the expiry of his two-year contract, alongside confirmed exits for Ellis Gillam, Max Clarke, Adam Jackson and Mike Ogunwole.

Burke previously made 42 appearances for hometown club Wigan, marking his debut in 2013 from the interchange bench in a 17-17 draw with Warrington Wolves.

He was a part of the squad that claimed the double that year, although did not feature in either of the finals.

The prop also made appearances for Bradford, Workington and Hull KR on loan during his time with Wigan before making the permanent move to Widnes Vikings.

He later joined Salford Red Devils, where he made 84 appearances from 2018 to 2022.

Meanwhile, Warriors academy product Samy Kibula has returned to former club Batley Bulldogs ahead of 2025 following his exit from Castleford Tigers.

Kibula, 25, made six appearances for the Mend-A-Hose Jungle outfit across the 2024 Super League campaign, having initially made the return to the top flight from Batley.

The Championship outfit have confirmed his return for next season, having featured 25 times and scoring five tries from 2022 to 2023.

The prop, who rose through the youth ranks and made his debut with Wigan in 2018, was confirmed as one of nine departures from Castleford at the conclusion of 2024. He featured twice against the Cherry and Whites across the year.