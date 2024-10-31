Harrison Hansen says the opportunity to continue his playing career and move to the stunning area of Canet-en-Roussillon was one he couldn’t turn down - with the two-time Grand Final winner joining Pia in the French Elite competition for the 2024/25 season.

The experienced forward turned 39 this October but admits his body is ready to continue on the field, linking up with the French outfit that already boasts names such as former Super League duo Hakim Miloudi and Ethan Natoli.

Pia are currently eighth on the French Elite table after four games, with some of rugby league’s biggest stars having played in the competition in recent years including the likes of James Maloney, Jason Clark, Sam Moa, James Segeyaro, Dean Whare, Tony Gigot and former Wigan full-back Morgan Escare.

With a population of 12,000, Canet boasts stunning views and incredible beaches, and Hansen stated that the opportunity to combine a new area to call home and play on was one he couldn’t turn down.

Harrison Hansen has joined Pia in the French Elite competition for the 2024/25 season

“I go off how my body feels; everyone says that when you finish, you’re retired for a long time and my body is working fine,” Hansen explained to Wigan Today.

“I was probably after one more year with Toulouse, but they wanted to go in a different direction, and I may have gone on the staff there in a coaching role. But it just didn’t work out that way, and then I got the opportunity to join Pia and live on that side of France.

“I couldn’t turn it down, it’s our favourite place to be with beaches. It’s a great lifestyle over there.

"I’m happy to go there and hopefully pass on some of my experience and hopefully help them win the French competition.

“I had been to Canet plenty of times before, but I always said to my wife, we will live on this side of France soon, I guarantee it. It’s funny how things work out.”

Hansen, who also lifted two Challenge Cups with Wigan, surpassed the milestone of 500 career appearances earlier this year – becoming only the 21st player to achieve the incredible feat.

The former Samoa and New Zealand international joined Toulouse in 2020 and featured in the top flight with the French outfit in 2022. He made a total of 90 appearances for the club, including reaching the 2024 Championship Grand Final, falling short to Super League-bound Wakefield Trinity.

“I had a great time,” the veteran continued, who has also played for Leigh, Widnes, Salford and the Exiles across a decorated career.

“I never thought I’d be playing in France in my career. Then the opportunity came up, and me and my wife had a chat, and with my boys, and we went for it.

“We went out of our comfort zone and took a leap of faith to experience a new lifestyle. Ever since then, we’ve loved our time here. The kids have really excelled, my three boys, Luka, Jonah and Sonny, now all speak French which opens new opportunities.

“I had a great time at Toulouse.”

Hansen made his debut for Pia from the interchange bench against Saint Gaudens last weekend, falling just short with an 18-14 result.