Former Wigan Warriors second-rower Denis Betts steps down from his role with Newcastle Thunder
Former Wigan Warriors second-rower Denis Betts will depart Newcastle Thunder at the end of the season.
The ex-Great Britain international has spent the last three years in the North East as the club’s director of rugby.
During his time at Kingston Park, he helped to oversee Thunder’s promotion to the Championship.
On his departure, Betts said: “I’m of course disappointed that my time at Newcastle is coming to a close, I have enjoyed my time at the club but also feel the time has come to move on.
Most Popular
"I wish the club all the best and hope that the team continues to develop under different stewardship.”
Newcastle Thunder chair Keith Christie added: “After discussing the club’s reversion to a part time entity, Denis has decided he will leave the club at the end of 2022 season.
Read More
“I’d like to thank him for all of his efforts since he joined us, he has been an integral part of our setup.
“We’re naturally sad to see him go but we part on good terms and wish him all the best for the future.”