Wigan Warriors: Cade Cust's availability 'touch-and-go' heading into Friday's play-off semi-final

Wigan Warriors are still waiting to discover if Cade Cust will be able to feature again this season.

By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 2:39 pm

The 23-year-old went off with an elbow injury during the final game of the regular campaign against Catalans Dragons.

Wigan head coach Matty Peet states he’s still not certain if Cust will be ready for Friday’s play-off semi-final against Leeds Rhinos.

He said: “It’s hard to tell, it’s going to be touch-and-go this week and next.

Cade Cust went off injured in the game against Catalans Dragons

"I wouldn’t be surprised either way. I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t make it, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he does.

"There’s no structural damage, as soon as he can execute certain movements without pain he will be fit to play. It’s not an injury with any long-term danger around it.

"If I was naming the squad now, he wouldn’t be in it, but we will see how he is in the morning.”

