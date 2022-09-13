The 23-year-old went off with an elbow injury during the final game of the regular campaign against Catalans Dragons.

Wigan head coach Matty Peet states he’s still not certain if Cust will be ready for Friday’s play-off semi-final against Leeds Rhinos.

He said: “It’s hard to tell, it’s going to be touch-and-go this week and next.

Cade Cust went off injured in the game against Catalans Dragons

"I wouldn’t be surprised either way. I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t make it, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he does.

"There’s no structural damage, as soon as he can execute certain movements without pain he will be fit to play. It’s not an injury with any long-term danger around it.