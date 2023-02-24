Former Wigan Warriors second-rower John Bateman arrives in Australia following his move to Wests Tigers

The 29-year-old’s departure from Wigan Warriors was announced on Boxing Day, but he was unable to immediately link-up with his new club due to visa delays.

Bateman has now landed back in Australia, where he previously played for Canberra Raiders, and has taken to social media with a short message.

He wrote: “Good to be here. Let’s get going.”

Wests Tigers have also shared a video of the England international looking around his new surroundings following his arrival.

After missing out on pre-season, it’s unclear when he could make his debut for the club.

Despite doing general fitness training over in England, the Tigers’ NRL opener against Gold Coast Titans on March 5 may come too soon.

Bateman will be hoping to replicate his form from his previous stint in the competition, where he was named as the Dally M’s second-rower of the year back in 2019.