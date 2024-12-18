England star John Bateman has secured an early release from Wests Tigers to join North Queensland Cowboys on a two-year deal ahead of the 2025 NRL campaign.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bateman had two years remaining on his Wests Tigers contract, but his future became uncertain after he made a surprise mid-season loan switch to Warrington Wolves in 2024.

He made 32 appearances after returning to Australia from Wigan Warriors ahead of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Bateman will join North Queensland Cowboys on a two-year deal ahead of the 2025 NRL season

“On behalf of everyone at the club I want to thank John and wish him all the very best with his future,” Wests Tigers chief executive Shane Richardson said.

Bateman won the Super League Grand Final twice with Wigan, and first made the move to the NRL competition with Canberra Raiders in 2019. He was named Dally M back-rower of the year in his debut season.

Cowboys announced his signing on Wednesday, believing he will also be a ‘valuable mentor’ for the club’s younger forwards, boasting more than 250 career appearances, as well as 26 caps for England and four for Great Britain on the international stage.

“We have been in the market for an experienced forward with the ability to play either in the middle or on an edge,” Cowboys general manager of football Micheal Luck said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“John bases his game around defensive intent and willingness to compete in every situation – a couple of areas we’ve made no secret we want to improve significantly on in 2025.

“Along with what he does on the field, we also believe he will be a valuable mentor for our younger forwards in Heilum Luki, Jeremiah Nanai and Griffin Neame.”