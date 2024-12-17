Wigan Warriors crowned BBC Team of the Year following historic 2024 Grand Slam season
The prestigious awards ceremony has celebrated Wigan’s historic Grand Slam success in 2024, winning every trophy on offer in the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title across the season.
A panel chaired by the BBC's director of sport Alex Kay-Jelski, and consisting of representatives from the world of sport, decided the shortlist for the main prize and the World Sport Star award, and also decided the winner of Team and Coach of the Year.
It is the second time that Wigan Warriors have been recognised at the iconic awards show, having become the first rugby league club to receive the honours in 1994 after an all-conquering year.
Rugby league legend Martin Offiah, who was a part of the star-studded 1994 side, presented the award to captain Liam Farrell, who was in attendance alongside Harry Smith, Liam Marshall and head coach Matt Peet.
“It’s a great honour to receive this award. Wigan have got a history in this trophy and success,” boss Peet said.
“The club is in good shape at this moment, we’re very aligned and we’re very connected. It starts at the top with Kris [Radlinski] the CEO, we’ve got great ambition and we want success.
“But first and foremost, we look after one another. We try to represent the town as best we can. And I think in our sport, that’s our strength. We look at how we can help our supporters and our communities, rather than just what we can take from them.
“It’s a great honour, it’s a privilege to work with these guys and the club, so thank you.”
