Morgan Smithies in England training

Former Wigan Warriors star Morgan Smithies is determined to seize his chance in England’s second Ashes Test against Australia in Liverpool on Saturday.

Smithies, 24, made his international debut against France in 2023 but has had to wait for his second opportunity, one that should come this weekend after he was included in Shaun Wane’s 19-strong squad for the Test at Hill Dickinson Stadium, home of Everton Football Club.

“It would be a massive honour and a privilege to run out on Saturday,” Smithies said on the RFL website. “It’s been a few years now, and I’ll be full of pride – I’m a proud Englishman.

“It does feel like a long time, but I can’t wait to get out there and play with the boys. It’s do or die this weekend, so I want to do all I can for my teammates and my country.”

England are looking to level the series after a disappointing 26-6 reverse at Wembley last weekend, with Wane making several changes and opening the door for Smithies, who has spent the last two seasons in the NRL with Canberra Raiders, winning their first Minor Premiership since 1990, having made the move from Wigan ahead of the 2024 campaign.

He added: “It’s good to be a part of and I’ve learnt a lot in the camps. You do want to be playing, and now I’ve got my opportunity, so I’ve got to take it with both hands.

“We prepped really well last week, but didn’t get the result we wanted. We’ve had another good week of training this week – which has been even better than the week before – and we’re keen to get out there.

“We didn’t want that Wembley result at all… I play against the Aussies week in, week out in the NRL. They are obviously a very, very fit side, and they have a lot of skill and class about them. But for us, this is another great challenge.”