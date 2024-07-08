Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Wigan Warriors centre Zak Hardaker has agreed to join Hull FC for the 2025 season on a two-year deal, the Super League club announced this week.

The 32-year-old will make the move from Leigh Leopards for next season, having joined ex-Wigan boss Adrian Lam at the Leigh Sports Village in 2023.

Hardaker, who was named Man of Steel in 2015 during his career with Leeds Rhinos, made 80 appearances for the Warriors between 2019 and 2022, scoring 26 tries and kicking 218 goals before departing the club to be closer to his family base in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zak Hardaker has agreed to join Hull FC from the 2025 season

The three-time Super League winner and former England international has since made 44 appearances for the Leopards, and most recently played in the Battle of the Borough encounter at The Brick Community Stadium, with Wigan claiming a 24-6 home victory.

On the move, Hardaker said: “When a club like Hull FC wants to bring you in, you tend to sit up and listen, and I'm really excited to join a club like this for 2025.

"The MKM Stadium has always been a place I've loved to come and play at, so I'm looking forward to be calling that my new home ground from next season.

"Next year will be my sixteenth year playing professionally, and I hope the experience I've gained from all of that time will be really valuable for a lot of the promising youngsters coming through at the club, who I have really enjoyed watching over the last few weeks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull FC’s director of rugby, Richie Myler, added: “We’re delighted to be adding one of the most experienced outside-backs in the game to our ranks next season in Zak.

“Zak has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in the sport - he is a winner, and we’re hoping he can become one of our key figures over the next couple of years.