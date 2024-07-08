Wigan Warriors make appeal decision on Brad O’Neill as head coach Matt Peet discusses hooker options
The 21-year-old hooker was sent to the sin-bin for his tackle on Leigh Leopards forward Robbie Mulhern last Friday and has since been hit with a Grade B dangerous throw/lift by the match review panel.
Talking to press at a joint-media event at The Brick Community Stadium on Monday, Wigan boss Peet confirmed that the club will not be appealing the decision with the England international set to miss this Friday’s home clash against Paul Wellens’ side.
Instead, Peet admits that he will look into the club’s pathways for a replacement, with a potential debut on the cards with fellow hookers Kruise Leeming and Tom Forber both currently sidelined through respective injuries.
“We’re not going to appeal, no,” Peet said.
“I’ve got my own opinions about the charge and about the tackle but from the discussions that we’ve had, I don’t feel like there’s much hope for getting Brad off.
"I’d rather direct our energy elsewhere – I’d rather move on.
“We’re going to look into our pathway, a few players in the juniors who will probably get an opportunity.”
Meanwhile, St Helens will be fighting the charge handed to utility Moses Mbye following his Grade B dangerous contact charge.
“We’ve got Moses on a one-game ban but we will be contesting that,” Saints boss Paul Wellens confirmed.
“I’m not going to sit here and plead the case, but we’re not contesting because we’re playing Wigan away – we’re contesting because we feel we have a case.”
