Harry Rushton in action for Ireland at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022

Ireland coach Ged Corcoran has named a 28-man squad that will face Wales in two Test matches this autumn, including two Wigan Warriors academy products and former loanee Toby King.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Irish national team will travel to The Gnoll in Neath for the first Test on Saturday, October 25, with their second Test being held at the home of Featherstone Rovers on Saturday, November 1.

Warriors academy products Harry Rushton and Dec O’Donnell, now with Huddersfield Giants and Rochdale Hornets respectively, have been included in Ireland’s squad, whilst former loanee King has also been named.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool-born forward Rushton came through the famed academy ranks at Wigan before making his first-team debut in 2020. The 23-year-old then went on to spend two years with Canberra Raiders in the NRL, making three first-grade appearances, before returning to Super League with Huddersfield Giants, where he has spent the last three seasons.

Hooker O’Donnell is another Wigan academy product but never made a first-team appearance for the Warriors. He has spent time at Workington Town, Oldham and most recently Rochdale Hornets.

Meanwhile, Warrington centre King is set to make his first Ireland appearance since the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, having represented England in 2023. King spent the 2023 season on loan at Wigan, where he became a Super League champion.

Warriors prop Liam Byrne, who will make the move to Warrington Wolves ahead of next season, was initially named in the long-haul squad but will not feature for the Wolfhounds against Wales. Byrne has won seven caps for Ireland since making his international debut in 2018 and represented his Irish heritage in the most recent World Cup in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland squad: Aaron Lynch, Tom Ashurst (both Swinton Lions), Aidan McGowan, Connor Carr, George King, Harry Rushton (all Huddersfield Giants), Brendan O’Hagan (The Entrance tigers), Daire Kemp (Longhorns RL), Dan Lynch, Dec O’Donnell (both Rochdale Hornets), Daniel Corcoran (Canterbury Bulldogs), Isaac Baynham (Oldham St Annes/Leigh Leopards), Jack Brown (York Knights), Jake Thewlis, Joe Philbin, Toby King (all Warrington Wolves), James Farrar, Lewis Wing (both Ireland A Pathways), Jamie Gill, Ronan Michael (both Bradford Bulls), Lachlan Lanskey, Oliver Whitford (both Keighley Cougars), Liam O’Callaghan (Wests Warriors), Louix Gorman (Hull KR), Lucas Castle (Workington Town), Pat Moran (Oldham), Ryan Hogg (Dublin City Exiles), Will Walker (Sherwood Wolf Hunt).