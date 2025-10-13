Liam Byrne thanks the Wigan Warriors fans after their Grand Final defeat to Hull KR

Liam Byrne has opened up on his emotional farewell to Wigan Warriors after playing his final game for the club in their Super League Grand Final defeat to Hull KR, as he prepares to begin a new chapter with Warrington Wolves in 2026.

The 26-year-old prop has been a stalwart in Wigan’s pack since making his first-team debut in 2019, having progressed through the club’s famed youth ranks.

Byrne has won two Challenge Cups, three League Leaders’ Shields, a World Club Challenge title and a Super League Grand Final during his time with Wigan, but his time at the club ended on a bittersweet note as they fell short in Saturday’s Grand Final against Hull KR, who clinched the treble.

“Gutted to go out like this on a loss,” Byrne said post-match. “But it doesn’t take away from how special the last eight years have been at this club.

“I’ve got some great memories and I’ve met some great people – even off the field, just the group we’ve got here is really special, so I’m just grateful for it all.”

Despite the result, Byrne was proud of the effort shown by his teammates, backing the Warriors to ‘get up and go again’ in 2026.

“I thought we were so on (at the start),” Byrne reflected. “In the first 20 minutes, I thought it was ours for the taking, and a couple of things went against us, and it slowly slipped away.

"But all of our effort was second to none. It just wasn’t our night, but I’m sure the lads will get up and go again next year."

His final game in a Wigan jersey was made even more significant with Byrne’s family in the Stretford End at Old Trafford, including his pregnant partner Anna, siblings and proud parents.

“It was quite a big moment for her seeing me run out for the last time at Wigan,” Byrne smiled. “I’m glad she got to see that, despite the result. My mum and dad are extremely proud of my last eight years at Wigan – it was big for them."

Despite knowing it would be his final game pulling on the iconic Wigan jersey, Byrne revealed he approached the Grand Final with a sense of calm rather than nerves.

“I was surprisingly very calm,” he said. “I felt calm and ready to go. I guess I was just quite excited for the challenge ahead, and I put everything out there tonight."

As he prepares for his move to Warrington ahead of next season, Byrne leaves behind a club where he has grown from being a boy into a man, having joined Wigan’s academy almost a decade ago, having played his junior rugby for Cadishead Rhinos and Wigan St Judes.

Although born and raised in Salford, Byrne represents Ireland on the international stage, qualifying to play for the Wolfhounds through his father’s side of the family, who hail from Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland. He has won seven caps for Ireland since making his debut back in 2018, representing his heritage in the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

Byrne has penned a two-year contract with Warrington from 2026, with the option of a third year in the club’s favour.