Joe Shorrocks in action for Wigan Warriors in 2023

Wigan Warriors academy product Joe Shorrocks has joined Leeds Rhinos on loan from struggling Salford Red Devils for the remainder of the 2025 season.

The 25-year-old has made 44 appearances for Salford since joining the club ahead of last season from hometown club Wigan, scoring two tries for the Red Devils.

But amidst Salford’s well-documented financial struggles, versatile forward Shorrocks has become the latest player to leave the Red Devils this year, having joined Brad Arthur’s Rhinos on loan for the rest of 2025.

"I am delighted to be able to get the deal over the line and finally be in with all the boys,” said Shorrocks on his move to Headingley. “I had some positive meetings this morning with the coaches, and I know what they want from me, and I've said to them what I can offer to the squad.

“It's nice to see Kallum (Watkins) and Chris (Hankinson) after not seeing them for a few weeks or months, and myself and James McDonnell came through the Scholarship and Academy at Wigan, so it’s nice to be back playing with them all.

“As soon as I signed the deal, it felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders, as it meant not having to worry about anything but rugby now. We have got a massive game against Hull KR this week. Obviously, they are flying high at the top of the league now, and we're challenging for the top two.

“A big part of my game is my effort areas and working hard off the ball. I like ball playing through the middle and can play at loose forward too. But I’m happy to play my part in adding to the team in any way I can.

“Brad has given me quite a bit of information this morning (Tuesday) on what he expects and what he wants from the team. I am definitely looking forward to working with him here. The loan move gives me a chance to put myself in the shop window for next season. I have not played for a few weeks because of a tough situation, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Shorrocks progressed through Wigan’s famed youth system, making his first-team debut in 2019. He made 75 appearances during his five seasons with the Warriors first-team, scoring three tries. He also spent time on loan at London Skolars and Leigh during his time with Wigan.

Rhinos’ sporting director Ian Blease added: “We are pleased to have been able to add Joe to our squad for the remainder of the season. With injuries to Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Cooper Jenkins and Mikolaj Oledzki, it was a chance to add a senior, experienced player to our group.

“I thought our young players Presley Cassell and Ben Littlewood did a good job on Saturday in the win at Castleford, and Joe will add competition for places in the side and add quality to our ability to train and prepare for five vital games coming up before the play-offs, starting this Thursday against Hull KR at AMT Headingley.”