Joe Shorrocks departs Wigan Warriors with Super League switch confirmed

Academy product Joe Shorrocks has left Wigan Warriors in pursuit of more playing time, joining Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2024 Super League campaign on a three-year deal.

The utility player, capable of playing in the pack, nine or in the halves, had a season remaining on his current contract at the DW Stadium.

He made 75 appearances in cherry and white across five seasons in the first-team, scoring three tries.

An England representative at youth level, Shorrocks progressed through the club’s academy as a loose forward and made his debut in the back-row against Wakefield Trinity in April 2019.

He was the club’s joint Young Player of the Year in an ever-present 2021 season under then-boss Adrian Lam and finished as the competition’s top tackler with 833 completed.

Having spent the start of 2023 on loan at Leigh Leopards, Shorrocks featured 18 times in Wigan’s title-winning 2023 campaign, named as the unused 18th man at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old had established himself as an influential regular after partnering Harry Smith in the halves, including the Good Friday 14-6 win over St Helens, covering for the injured Jai Field.

But 2024 would have likely seen the youngster fall down the pecking order following the newest arrivals, including international Luke Thompson.

He joins former Warriors team-mates Brad Singleton and Oliver Partington at the Salford Stadium, with Australian playmaker Cade Cust having also made the move ahead of next season.

Head coach Matt Peet said: “We completely understand Joseph’s decision to move on.

"It has been a pleasure to coach him for me and the rest of the Wigan staff.

“He is an excellent all-round player who deserves to show what he is capable of week in and week out.

"We thank Joe for all his hard work and wish him all the best for the future.”

On his move, Shorrocks commented: “Ever since I spoke to Paul (Rowley) and Ian (Blease) about coming to play for Salford, it is something that has excited me, and it is a move that I think is best for me at this stage in my career.