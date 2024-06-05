Former Wigan Warriors winger Tom Davies to leave Catalans Dragons for new club in 2025
One-time England international Tom Davies will leave Catalans Dragons at the end of the current campaign to join Hull KR.
The 27-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Craven Park, and will reunite with former Wigan teammates Joe Burgess and Oliver Gildart in East Hull.
Davies enjoyed Grand Final success in cherry & white in 2018, scoring a try in the 12-4 triumph over Warrington Wolves, having made his senior bow in 2017 and quickly establishing himself as a first-team regular.
He left the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium to join Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2020 season, going on to reach Grand Finals in 2021 and 2023.
Speaking on his Super League move, Davies said: “I can’t wait to come over to the Robins. I’ve had a great time in France over the last five years.
"But after speaking to Willie (Peters) and seeing where Hull KR are heading now, I know that it’s something special and I’m very much looking forward to being a part of it all.
“I know a few of the lads over at Hull KR already, I was close with Ty (Tyrone May) last year and he was telling me about the philosophy of Hull KR and what the team are about.
"Willie Peters was great, he took the time to speak to me and get to know me as a player and a person.
"I want to be pushing for trophies in a good team that’s striving for success.”
