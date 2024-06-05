Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

George Williams will be hoping to guide Warrington Wolves to Challenge Cup glory for their first time since 2019 when he faces former side Wigan Warriors this weekend in the capital.

The current England captain enjoyed plenty of success with the club he will face at Wembley on Saturday, having won two Super League Grand Finals and a World Club Challenge in cherry & white.

Williams actually made his senior bow in the prestigious competition for the Warriors at the age of 18, scoring a try from the bench in an early round 60-10 victory over Leigh in a moment he says ‘he’ll never forget’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warrington star George Williams will face his former club in the Challenge Cup Final this weekend

Wigan went on to lift the Challenge Cup trophy that year, but Williams is yet to taste success first-hand after falling short at Wembley in 2017 against Hull FC.

The half-back made 179 appearances for the Warriors, scoring 60 tries, and returns from a one-match suspension ahead of the clash under the famous arch.

“I’m really looking forward to this weekend,” the 29-year-old said.

“Both teams are obviously going really well.

“Wigan are the Super League champions and know how to win big games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great opportunity for us to test ourselves against them. We’re coming and hoping to take it away from them, and they’ll be hoping to do the same thing.”

Williams admits he opted to join the Wire following a stint in the NRL over a return to his hometown club with the goal of helping create history at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

“I get loads of stick from Wigan fans thinking it was about money, it was nothing to do with money,” he explained.

“Wigan actually offered me more than Warrington. But my goals changed, I wanted to be the first in history to win a Grand Final at Warrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s not happened yet, but the goal hasn’t changed. And the same with the Challenge Cup, so hopefully I get the chance to do that on the weekend.

“I’m happy with what happened at Wigan, I look back with a smile on my face. But I want to get some silverware with Warrington.

"It’s a new year under Sam Burgess and we’re wanting to build.

“We’re still on a journey, and hopefully we can pick up the first trophy that’s up for grabs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams attended Standish High with current in-form Wigan winger Liam Marshall, who is one of only three remaining members to have played at Wembley in 2017.

He is also good family friends with Warriors captain Liam Farrell who started in the 18-14 defeat, with currently injured Willie Isa having also featured from the interchange bench.

“I’ve played in the Challenge Cup Final and lost, so hopefully I can right some wrongs and get a taste of it," Williams added.

“A win at Wembley would be unbelievable. I look back on it (2017), it was a great memory to play at Wembley, but ultimately we lost.

“I’m always motivated, I’m a bit obsessive about winning and I’ve not had it for a few years now. It’s something I’m chasing every day.