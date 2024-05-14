Former Wigan Warriors winning back-rower John Bateman hit by injury blow: ‘I’ll be back soon’

Former Wigan Warriors back-rower John Bateman is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, according to reports down under.

The England international has suffered a confirmed pectoral injury, with The Daily Telegraph reporting a timescale of eight to 10 weeks for the 30-year-old.

Bateman, who won two Grand Finals in Cherry & White, is in his second season with Wests Tigers in the NRL having returned to the competition ahead of the 2023 season.

John Bateman, pictured during last year's England test series against Tonga, has suffered a long-term injury blow in the NRLJohn Bateman, pictured during last year's England test series against Tonga, has suffered a long-term injury blow in the NRL
He previously reached the NRL Grand Final during his first stint with Canberra Raiders in 2019, before returning to Wigan for seasons 2021 and 2022.

Taking to social media, Bateman has since confirmed the injury blow.

“Injuries aren’t fun but they’re unfortunately part of what we do,” he posted.

“Time to reset, get fit and go again.

“Still plenty more to give for 2024 I’ll be back soon.”

Benji Marshall’s Wests Tigers currently sit 15th on the NRL ladder, with two wins so far this season.

