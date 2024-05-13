Wigan Warriors boss confirms Liam Byrne appeal stance ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final clash

By Josh McAllister
Published 13th May 2024, 17:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne received a two-match suspension following his sin-bin against Huddersfield Giants.

Head coach Matt Peet has confirmed that the club will not be appealing the ban, with the club to give the vacant spot to another member of the squad for the Challenge Cup semi-final clash against Hull KR.

Read More
Wigan Warriors boosted ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final by huge contract extens...

Byrne, 24, only marked his return from a four-game ban against Catalans Dragons, having received a red card on Good Friday at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne received a Grade C head contact charge by the match review panelWigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne received a Grade C head contact charge by the match review panel
Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne received a Grade C head contact charge by the match review panel

He was shown a yellow for a high shot on Matty English in the first tackle of the game in West Yorkshire, with Wigan going on to claim a 48-6 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“We won’t appeal the ban,” Peet admitted.

“We’ve got to be better there and continue to work with Liam on his technique. We’ll move on quickly, we’ve got a few different options, so we’ll weigh up what’s best for this particular game (against Hull KR).”

Related topics:Huddersfield GiantsHull KRWiganCatalans Dragons

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.