Wigan Warriors boss confirms Liam Byrne appeal stance ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final clash
Head coach Matt Peet has confirmed that the club will not be appealing the ban, with the club to give the vacant spot to another member of the squad for the Challenge Cup semi-final clash against Hull KR.
Byrne, 24, only marked his return from a four-game ban against Catalans Dragons, having received a red card on Good Friday at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
He was shown a yellow for a high shot on Matty English in the first tackle of the game in West Yorkshire, with Wigan going on to claim a 48-6 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium.
“We won’t appeal the ban,” Peet admitted.
“We’ve got to be better there and continue to work with Liam on his technique. We’ll move on quickly, we’ve got a few different options, so we’ll weigh up what’s best for this particular game (against Hull KR).”
