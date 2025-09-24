Cian Tyrer in action for Oldham in 2024

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Cian Tyrer is among 13 players who will depart Oldham at the end of the Championship campaign.

The 24-year-old has spent the past two seasons with Oldham, scoring 29 tries in 14 appearances, playing a key role in helping Sean Long’s side win the League 1 title in 2024, whilst securing promotion to the Championship.

But Tyrer found chances hard to come by at Boundary Park this season, and spent the backend of the campaign on loan in League 1 with Midlands Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old utility-back came through the famed youth system at Wigan, although he never made a first-team appearance during his time with the Cherry and Whites.

Tyrer departed Wigan at the end of the 2020 campaign, going on to join Rochdale Hornets, scoring 28 tries in 46 games prior to his move to Oldham. He will now head for pastures new as he prepares to depart the Roughyeds at the season’s end.

Tyrer is among a confirmed departure list of 13 players at Oldham, as they continue building their playing roster for 2026, having secured a top-four Championship finish this year.

Former New Zealand international Elijah Taylor headlines the list of departures, whilst Brad Gallagher, Pat Moran, Jay Chapelhow, Ben Forster, Matty Foster, Jack Johnson, Mo Agoro, Jumah Sambou, Matthieu Pons, Eloi Pelissier and Bailey Aldridge will also bid farewell to the Oldham club.

“We thank all of these players for their efforts and commitment in the Oldham shirt during two very successful seasons for the club and wish each and every one of them the best of luck for the future," said Oldham managing director Mike Ford.