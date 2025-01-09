Former Wigan Warriors youngster and Ireland international makes return to professional ranks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Wigan Warriors academy youngster Declan O’Donnell has returned to the professional ranks after signing a one-year deal with Rochdale Hornets for the 2025 campaign.

A former Ireland international, born and raised in Wigan but qualifying through family heritage with four caps to his name from 2018 to 2019, O’Donnell has played the last few years in the amateur ranks with community clubs Wigan St Patricks and Ashton Bears.

Having failed to make his first-team debut for the Cherry and Whites, the hooker enjoyed his best professional years with Workington Town, where he scored 12 tries in 35 appearances, while he also previously represented Leigh and Oldham.

Declan O'Donnell in action for Workington Town in 2022

O’Donnell joins League 1 outfit Rochdale Hornets ahead of their 2025 campaign, with fellow former Wigan youngster and forward Tom Spencer also a new signing in Gary Thornton’s squad.

“I’m really happy to have signed for Rochdale after a short break from the game,” O’Donnell said.

“After speaking with Gary and hearing the vision he has for the club, it was really a no-brainer.

“I’m looking forward to the 2025 season, when hopefully we can go one better than last year.”

Rochdale Hornets head coach Thornton added: “I’m delighted to have a player of Dec’s experience and quality on board.

“He’s been out of the game for quite a while, but he’s come through some good systems and he’ll add good experience in a place we need it.”

O’Donnell scored one try on the international stage for the Wolfhounds, making his debut in a 36-10 win over Scotland and winning further caps against France, Wales and Spain.