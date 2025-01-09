Wigan Warriors: Early team news for opening friendly with first appearance confirmed
Overseas and international stars recently reported back to Robin Park Arena for pre-season training following Christmas and New Year, with the likes of Bevan French, Jai Field, Adam Keighran and Patrick Mago returning from down under.
Meanwhile, winger Abbas Miski is expected to be the last member to report back. The Lebanon international remained in England following the 2024 season to complete his recovery, and is expected to return from Australia in the coming weeks.
The Warriors have two pre-season friendlies confirmed in January, with a trip to Headingley Stadium on Sunday, January 26, for Ash Handley’s testimonial, while the pre-Christmas training group are expected to get a run out against Sean Long’s Oldham next Sunday, January 19.
Promoted to the senior squad from the academy, Noah Hodkinson, Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe, Lukas Mason and Kian McDermott were the first group to report to Robin Park at the end of November, shortly joined by the likes of first-team stars Sam Walters, Tyler Dupree, Liam Byrne and Kruise Leeming.
“The lads that play will be the lads that trained before Christmas,” boss Peet told Wigan Today.
“A younger end of the group, but there will be some well-established players there as well, particularly in the forward pack.
“It’s just another part of pre-season, they can do themselves no harm if they play really well, whether it’s a young player or somebody who has played 100 plus first-team games, I think they’ll want to have the best performance that they can and obviously build from that.”
The Warriors head coach also revealed that new and only recruit George Hirst will feature against his former club, having joined the Cherry and Whites from the Roughyeds ahead of 2025.
“It’s exciting for him and exciting for Oldham,” Peet added. “I think it’s a great story, and the way he has trained in pre-season, we’re expecting him to do well for us.”
It has also been confirmed that the club will undergo an overseas training camp in Tenerife following the two friendlies ahead of the season opener against local rivals Leigh Leopards.
