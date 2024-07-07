Wigan Warriors boss lauds in-form centre following classy display: ‘He must be a nightmare to defend’
The Warriors strengthened their position at the top of the table following the latest triumph at The Brick Community Stadium, with England international Wardle playing an influential role in the encounter, outshining opposition and former Wigan star Zak Hardaker in the centres.
Wardle, 25, currently leads the way for assists for the Cherry and Whites, while he has also crossed the whitewash four times to date, with his latest performance earning him praise from head coach Matt Peet.
"He’s just very good at playing rugby league and playing in the centre position,” the Wigan boss said.
"He must be a nightmare to defend for opposition centres. You can’t just be aggressive on Jake, there’s a lot to contend with; he’s got a lot of ability, his instincts are good and he’s got a great partnership with the players around him.
“He’s another player who is in a good place with his game at the moment and he is a pleasure to coach.”
The result saw Wigan extend their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions, while prolific try-scorer Liam Marshall added his 17th of the Super League campaign with a blockbuster finish in the second 40 - extending his lead at the top of the leaderboard with Leeds winger Ash Handley next best with 12.
Superstar Bevan French grabbed a brace in the Round 16 success while captain Liam Farrell concluded the scoring under the sticks on the full-time hooter.
“He’s just a really good player,” Peet said of Marshall.
“He does so much work at the other end of the field, and then he gets that opportunity and he nails it.
“A lot of the modern wingers’ job is making metres, getting between people and getting whacked. He does all that and he wins a few penalties, but then to get that one opportunity at that moment and to have that skill and athleticism is what separates him at the moment.”
