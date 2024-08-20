Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Cian Tyrer has played his part in a successful season for Oldham, with the club clinching their first league title in nine years to win promotion to the Championship.

Super League legend and Wigan-born Sean Long has guided his side to success at the first time of asking, having been appointed head coach ahead of the 2024 campaign following an exit from Featherstone Rovers.

He assembled a star-studded League 1 squad for the season, as well as signing a core of talented youngsters including Tyrer and fellow ex-Wigan academy products Logan Astley and Ben O’Keefe.

Oldham have won promotion to the Championship under legend Sean Long

Oldham recently secured their League 1 title with a 20-12 victory at Keighley, winning automatic promotion with still two games remaining.

“This season has worked out well for the club, all the hard work has paid off with two games to go,” Tyrer said.

“We’ve worked hard all year and I’ve enjoyed it.”

Tyrer has taken his opportunities with both hands, having impressed in pre-season to secure a contract with the club, and currently leads the try-scoring charts across all three divisions with an impressive 28 to date.

The grandson of former Wigan and Leigh legend Colin Tyrer, the 23-year-old became the first Oldham player to cross for six tries since 1960 in a 62-0 triumph over Hunslet earlier this year, and his form was rewarded with a new deal for 2025.

“It’s been good, there’s been ups and downs personally. I’ve not played every game, but you can’t dwell on that. When I have played, I’ve tried to do the best I can for the team and for myself,” the outside-back said.

“When you’re playing in a team like Oldham, you’re not going to come short of chances. I’ve scored a few, but most of them are down to my team-mates and the quality team that we’ve got.

“We’ve got people who have played Super League, some with NRL experience, like Elijah Taylor, Joe Wardle and Jordan Turner, and obviously they help the young players a lot as well.

“There’s a few individual tries when I’ve tried my best to finish, but most of them, I’ve just taken other people’s glory.”

Oldham’s remaining games of 2024 are at home to Cornwall and Workington.