Rising star Jack Farrimond helped inspire Wigan Warriors to a 20-0 victory over rivals St Helens in his first taste of Super League’s Magic Weekend.

Standing in for suspended Harry Smith, the 18-year-old spotted some space close to the line and confidently kicked for himself to extend Wigan’s lead in the first half. Liam Marshall opened the scoring for his 22nd try of the season, and Sam Walters crossed for his first four-pointer for the Warriors as Matt Peet’s side kept a depleted Saints outfit pointless for the first time since February 2020.

“The full-back jumped into the line so that meant he was out of position and not sweeping at the back, so I spotted that space in behind and rolled it through for myself,” Farrimond explained.

Jack Farrimond enjoyed a winning Magic Weekend debut over St Helens at Elland Road

“It was the perfect occasion to do it. It was an amazing feeling, I think you could tell from my reaction after I scored, it was the best connection I’ve had on a kick for a long time (in the celebration), straight up into the top of the crowd.

“I really enjoyed it.”

Farrimond, who is still eligible to play for Wigan’s academy, returned to the senior side for the first time since July to partner Adam Keighran in the halves with Ryan Hampshire dropped from the match day squad.

It has been a quick rise for the Leigh-born playmaker, who only made his senior bow earlier this year in a 60-22 win over London Broncos and has since made six more Super League appearances under head coach Peet.

On his first Magic Weekend, which is set to continue beyond 2024, the talented teenager continued: “It was really enjoyable, a good first taste and hopefully there’s many more to come along the years.

“I’ve got to keep improving though, looking at next week, then the week after that.

“I enjoyed the week building up to it. We had loads of help from Tommy Leuluai in there, Adam slotted straight in and it’s credit to him. Kaide Ellis through the middle, and Kruise Leeming, the way that they talked on the pitch and connected with me and Adam on either side of the pitch as well, credit to them all.”