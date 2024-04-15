Former Wigan Warriors youngster Cian Tyrer breaks more records with League 1’s Oldham
The outside-back continued his explosive scoring run to become the first Oldham player in history to score 10 tries in consecutive matches as his four-try haul helped the Roughyeds beat Cornwall 46-10 for a fourth straight win at the top of League 1.
Tyrer, who also previously spent time with Newcastle Thunder and Rochdale Hornets until joining Long’s squad ahead of 2024, last week became the first Oldham player to cross for six tries since 1960 in a 62-0 triumph over Hunslet.
Also kicking three goals in the recent win alongside his two previously, it takes Tyrer’s tally to a remarkable 50 points in two games.
The 23-year-old, whose grandfather Colin Tyrer starred for Leigh, Wigan and Great Britain, is now the top tryscorer in League 1.
Referee Tara Jones also made history by becoming the first female to be appointed a referee for a senior professional game - with Sarah Bennison having taken over at half-time for a game at Workington in 2011.
Jones had the RFL head of match officials Phil Bentham watching on as she made her refereeing bow just 24 hours after a try-scoring performance for St Helens in the Challenge Cup.
It was a moment that the Saints and England star hopes will see more female referees breaking into the elite game.
"The RFL department now has a pathway for women and girls to come into officiating so hopefully I can lead the way there and show the girls there is somewhere they can go with it," she said.
