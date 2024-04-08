Former Wigan academy youngster Cian Tyrer joined Sean Long's Oldham ahead of 2024 following a successful trial period

The outside-back, grandson of former Wigan and Leigh goal-kicking full-back Colin Tyrer, became the first Oldham player to cross for six tries since 1960 with the victory sending Sean Long’s outfit to the top of the table.

Tyrer was called up to the match day 17 following a short loan spell at Workington Town, replacing fellow ex-Wigan youngster Ben O’Keefe who was sidelined through injury.

He took his opportunity with four scores before half-time, playing alongside the likes of ex-Super League players Jordan Turner and Joe Wardle, brother of Wigan centre Jake.

“I think that’s the most I’ve ever scored, I think four [tries] was the most before now,” Tyrer told Oldham following the victory.

“It was a good game and I’ve got my team-mates to thank for all of them.

“Every time we went at them, we seemed to have joy and that’s down to the quality of the players that we’ve got.”

Wigan academy product Logan Astley, who was handed the starting full-back shirt at the League 1 club ahead of 2024, also crossed twice at the South Leeds Stadium.

Long’s outfit have won all three of their opening league games to date to sit at the top of the table on points difference above Keighley and North Wales Crusaders.

“We’ve started well from the moment that we came in for pre-season,” Tyrer said.