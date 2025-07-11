Logan Astley in action for Wigan Warriors in 2022

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Logan Astley has decided to take a complete break from rugby league, with Championship outfit Oldham having confirmed his departure.

The 22-year-old came through the famed youth system at Wigan before going on to make two senior appearances for the Warriors, both of those coming in the 2022 campaign, which was Matt Peet’s first season as head coach.

Astley, who can play halfback or fullback, left Wigan at the end of the 2023 campaign and joined Oldham for 2024, having previously featured on loan for the Roughyeds.

The Billinge-born playmaker helped Sean Long’s side to the League 1 title last year, and made his second appearance of the current campaign last weekend as they beat Widnes Vikings, with Astley informing the club of his decision to take a break after the game.

"Logan has been considering his future for a while,” said Oldham’s managing director Mike Ford.

"Unfortunately, after the game against Widnes on Sunday, he confirmed to us that he would like to take time out of the sport and pursue opportunities away from rugby league.

“It goes without saying that everyone wishes Logan all the very best, and he will always be welcome at our club.”

The former England Youth international has made 34 senior appearances to date, and also spent time on loan at Featherstone Rovers during his time with Wigan.

All 23 of his career tries were scored in an Oldham shirt, including 13 last season en route to the League 1 title and promotion to the Championship.