Warriors academy product Logan Astley receives starting full-back shirt under Sean Long
The 20-year-old will don the number one shirt at Oldham in League 1 next season, having been given the nod by head coach Sean Long ahead of the new campaign.
Astley made the permanent switch to the ambitious club earlier in October on a two-year deal from the Super League champions.
Also capable of playing in the halves, the youngster made two senior appearances under Matt Peet, having made his Super League debut in 2022 against Huddersfield Giants.
Astley was a pivotal player in the unbeaten Wigan reserves side in 2022, and also featured at full-back in this year’s reserves 24-0 Grand Final win over rivals St Helens at Robin Park Arena.
He also previously made seven appearances for Oldham on loan, scoring 10 tries.
Former Warriors youngsters Kieran Tyrer, Ben O’Keefe and Cian Tyrer are also in Long’s 28-player squad for the 2024 season.
Oldham squad numbers in full:
1. Logan Astley; 2. Nick Rawsthorne; 3. Jordan Turner; 4. Kian Morgan; 5. Mo Agoro. 6. Danny Craven; 7. Jamie Ellis; 8. Craig Kopczak; 9. Matty Wildie; 10. Pat Moran; 11. Joe Wardle; 12. Adam Lawton; 13. Elijah Taylor; 14. Jordan Paga; 15. Josh Johnson; 16. Owen Farnworth; 17. Emmerson Whittel; 18. Jay Chapelhow; 19. Jumah Sambou; 20. George Hirst; 21. Mackenzie Turner; 22. Ted Chapelhow; 23. Jack Johnson; 24. Ben O’Keefe; 25. Bailey Aldridge; 26. Brad Gallagher; 27. Cian Tyrer; 28. Kieran Tyrer.