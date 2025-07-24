Toby Brannan in action for Rochdale Hornets in 2023

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Toby Brannan has departed Rochdale Hornets after almost three years with the League 1 club.

The young front-rower came through Wigan’s famed youth system, although he never made a first-team appearance for the Warriors. After his time with Wigan’s academy, Brannan joined League 1 side Rochdale towards the end of 2022.

He made a total of 26 appearances across his three seasons with the Hornets, but he has found game time limited in 2025, making just four appearances in all competitions, which brings his time at the Crown Oil Arena to an end after almost three years with the semi-professional outfit.

"Toby leaves with the very best wishes of everyone at the club,” a Rochdale club statement read.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have confirmed Wigan-born halfback Joe Lowe has joined fellow League 1 side Whitehaven on loan for the remainder of the season.

The versatile playmaker linked up with the Hornets back in May, but has yet to make a first-team appearance for Gary Thornton’s side.

"We wish Joe well as he looks to increase his game time in Betfred League 1 over the next few weeks,” said the Hornets in a club statement.

Last week, Rochdale welcomed young Wigan prop Dylan Kelly-Duffy on loan for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, with the 19-year-old featuring in their 60-0 win over Newcastle Thunder at the weekend.

Kelly-Duffy, a former Blackbrook Royals junior, linked up with the Warriors’ scholarship programme in 2020, and was part of their Academy Grand Final-winning side in 2024. He has also played for Swinton Lions on loan this season.