Wigan Warriors youngster makes League 1 loan move for rest of the season
The 19-year-old prop bolsters Rochdale’s forward pack for the second half of the campaign, with the Hornets targeting a top-four finish in League 1.
Kelly-Duffy, who joined the Warriors’ scholarship programme in 2020, was part of the club’s Academy Grand Final-winning side last season.
The former Blackbrook Royals junior already has experience of playing in League 1, having made three appearances for Swinton Lions earlier this season.
“I'd like to thank Duffs (John Duffy) over at Wigan for his assistance on this,” said Rochdale chairman Andy Mazey.
“We are doing it tough with injuries at the minute, so it's great to be able to add Dylan to the mix.
“He is a big athlete and everyone knows what players from the Wigan club and environment bring, so it's therefore a welcome addition for Gary (Thornton) and the group to have him on board with us.”
