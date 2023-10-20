News you can trust since 1853
Former Wigan youngster Samy Kibula returns to Super League with new club confirmed

Former Wigan junior Samy Kibula has returned to the top flight with Castleford Tigers from the 2024 Super League campaign.
By Josh McAllister
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
The prop forward, now 24, has signed on a one-year deal from Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs, with an option of a further season.

Kibula made his professional debut with the Warriors in 2018 against Huddersfield Giants, his only appearance for the first team after progressing through the academy ranks.

Samy Kibula in action for Bradford Bulls against Newcastle Thunder in 2022 at Kingston ParkSamy Kibula in action for Bradford Bulls against Newcastle Thunder in 2022 at Kingston Park
Samy Kibula in action for Bradford Bulls against Newcastle Thunder in 2022 at Kingston Park
He featured on loan at Swinton Lions, London Skolars and Dewsbury Rams during his time at the DW Stadium before making a permanent switch to Warrington Wolves.

The two-time academy Grand Final winner with Wigan featured twice at the Halliwell Jones Stadium before spells with Newcastle Thunder, Bradford Bulls and most recently Batley under now-Castleford head coach Craig Lingard.

“I’m very excited,” he said on his move.

"It’s been a tough two years for me since my injury at Newcastle, but my aim was always to get back to full-time rugby. It’s come sooner than I thought so I’m really happy and really pleased.

"I can’t wait to get started.”

Ex-Bulldogs boss Lingard added: “I’m pleased that he’s joining us. He’s a big unit and he’s got a strong carry in him.

"Samy can play as well for a big man. He’s got a lot of development to come.

"He burst on to the scene a few years ago at Wigan and people expected big things from him. He’s had a few seasons in the Championship and last season he really developed at Batley and turned out to be a standout player there.”

