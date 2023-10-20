Former Wigan youngster Samy Kibula returns to Super League with new club confirmed
The prop forward, now 24, has signed on a one-year deal from Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs, with an option of a further season.
Kibula made his professional debut with the Warriors in 2018 against Huddersfield Giants, his only appearance for the first team after progressing through the academy ranks.
He featured on loan at Swinton Lions, London Skolars and Dewsbury Rams during his time at the DW Stadium before making a permanent switch to Warrington Wolves.
The two-time academy Grand Final winner with Wigan featured twice at the Halliwell Jones Stadium before spells with Newcastle Thunder, Bradford Bulls and most recently Batley under now-Castleford head coach Craig Lingard.
“I’m very excited,” he said on his move.
"It’s been a tough two years for me since my injury at Newcastle, but my aim was always to get back to full-time rugby. It’s come sooner than I thought so I’m really happy and really pleased.
"I can’t wait to get started.”
Ex-Bulldogs boss Lingard added: “I’m pleased that he’s joining us. He’s a big unit and he’s got a strong carry in him.
"Samy can play as well for a big man. He’s got a lot of development to come.
"He burst on to the scene a few years ago at Wigan and people expected big things from him. He’s had a few seasons in the Championship and last season he really developed at Batley and turned out to be a standout player there.”