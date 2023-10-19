Wigan Warriors lose promising youngster following permanent move
The 20-year-old playmaker featured twice in the first team under head coach Matt Peet, having made his debut in 2022 against Huddersfield Giants.
Astley was a pivotal player in the unbeaten Wigan reserves side in 2022, as they lifted the Grand Final trophy, while he has previously made seven appearances for League 1 club Oldham, scoring 10 tries.
He featured twice in 2023, including the 56-16 win over rivals Rochdale Hornets as well as a triumph over North Wales Crusaders.
“The ambitions the club has and where it is looking to be in the next few years were the main reasons I wanted to come here,” Astley said.
“I really enjoyed my time at Oldham in the stints I’ve had. It was my first experience at professional level and I’m looking forward to playing at Boundary Park with some quality experienced players.”