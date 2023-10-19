News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors lose promising youngster following permanent move

Oldham have fought off competition to sign Wigan Warriors starlet Logan Astley on a two-year deal from the 2024 campaign.
By Josh McAllister
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
The 20-year-old playmaker featured twice in the first team under head coach Matt Peet, having made his debut in 2022 against Huddersfield Giants.

Astley was a pivotal player in the unbeaten Wigan reserves side in 2022, as they lifted the Grand Final trophy, while he has previously made seven appearances for League 1 club Oldham, scoring 10 tries.

Logan Astley of Wigan Warriors scores against Whitehaven at Recreation Ground Stadium during pre-seasonLogan Astley of Wigan Warriors scores against Whitehaven at Recreation Ground Stadium during pre-season
Logan Astley of Wigan Warriors scores against Whitehaven at Recreation Ground Stadium during pre-season
He featured twice in 2023, including the 56-16 win over rivals Rochdale Hornets as well as a triumph over North Wales Crusaders.

“The ambitions the club has and where it is looking to be in the next few years were the main reasons I wanted to come here,” Astley said.

“I really enjoyed my time at Oldham in the stints I’ve had. It was my first experience at professional level and I’m looking forward to playing at Boundary Park with some quality experienced players.”

