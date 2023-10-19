Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 20-year-old playmaker featured twice in the first team under head coach Matt Peet, having made his debut in 2022 against Huddersfield Giants.

Astley was a pivotal player in the unbeaten Wigan reserves side in 2022, as they lifted the Grand Final trophy, while he has previously made seven appearances for League 1 club Oldham, scoring 10 tries.

Logan Astley of Wigan Warriors scores against Whitehaven at Recreation Ground Stadium during pre-season

He featured twice in 2023, including the 56-16 win over rivals Rochdale Hornets as well as a triumph over North Wales Crusaders.

“The ambitions the club has and where it is looking to be in the next few years were the main reasons I wanted to come here,” Astley said.