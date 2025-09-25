Fraser Murray in action for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic star Fraser Murray says the team are ‘hoping to put the wrongs right’ when they host Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A week in football is a long time. Ryan Lowe’s side eased past a strong Doncaster side 3-0 at the Brick Community Stadium less than a fortnight ago, but have since tasted a 4-1 derby defeat to Bolton Wanderers, whilst then being knocked out of the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 loss to Wycombe Wanderers on home soil.

"It’s been a disappointing week, but we now look forward to Saturday, where we can hopefully put the wrongs right,” said Murray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The boys are all around each other, and hopefully we can put in a good performance. The games are coming thick and fast, and there’s nothing better than having a game in a few days’ time to make things right.

“Our league form at home has been very good. We’ll go into the game and try to get the best result we can. It gives us confidence from the previous results at home. We’ve had a fast start previously, and that’s what we need to do on Saturday. We need to show confidence on the pitch, and show what we’re about.”

Meanwhile, Murray has quickly become a fan favourite at Latics following his arrival from his native Scotland ahead of this season.

"I’m loving my time here,” Murray added. “It’s been easy to settle in and I’ve scored a few goals, which is good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The main thing is getting back to winning ways at the weekend, and putting on a good performance for the fans.

“It’s been easy moving down, I’ve not been back up to Scotland once! I’m really enjoying my time here, and I hope it keeps getting better and better.

“We’re a close group on and off the pitch. Through the good times and tougher times, we’ll always get through it together.

"You need togetherness if you want to succeed in life, especially in football. If we’re all together, we can hopefully achieve something we want to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve absolutely loved being here so far. I’ve enjoyed the support of both the home and travelling fans. Hopefully, on Saturday, we can go out there and put on a good show for them.”