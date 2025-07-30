Zach Eckersley (left) and Jacob Douglas (right) celebrate a Wigan Warriors try

Wigan Warriors youngsters Zach Eckersley and Jacob Douglas are, quite literally, living the dream right now.

The Oldham natives went to school together, played for the same community club, came through the youth ranks at Wigan, and are now playing out their Super League dream.

Douglas and Eckersley first showcased their talent whilst playing for their local community club Waterhead ARLFC, which eventually led to Matt Peet scouting the duo when they were young teenagers.

Before they were playing for Waterhead, they had been knocking around a football field for Saddleworth’s 3D Dynamos Football Club, lining up alongside each other on opposite wings.

Douglas also played a bit of cricket through his primary school years, whilst Eckersley did swimming and sprinting.

Whilst it was clear they were both talented sportsmen, there was only one sport for them: rugby league.

They honed in on their rugby league craft, and their displays for Waterhead earned them a place in Wigan’s famed youth system in 2019.

Eckersley and Douglas, both outside-backs, have both gone on to represent the first-team under Peet, who initially brought them to the club six years ago.

Eckersley has scored 16 tries in 35 appearances since his first-team debut in 2022, whilst Douglas has four tries in eight games after debuting last season.

It couldn’t be more fitting for them both to now be living out their Super League dreams.

"We’ve grown up together,” Douglas told the Wigan Post.

"We used to play football when we were around six or seven.

"We didn’t go to the same primary school, but we went to the same secondary school, and played rugby for Waterhead.

"Zach was one of the ones who got me into rugby, so we know how each other plays and stuff like that. There were a few of them that brought me down to Waterhead, and he was one of them.”

Douglas has made six appearances for the Warriors so far this season, scoring three tries, with the 21-year-old impressing whenever given the chance.

"I’m just trying to take every game and grip it really,” said Douglas.

"I try to be as confident as possible and try to keep my thoughts simple – almost don’t think about the game as much – just do what I know I’m good at and try to keep it as simple as possible without having to think too much about the game and the technical side of things – just go out and do what I’ve always done.”

Douglas has been plying his trade for the Reserves when he has not been involved with the first-team, as well as enjoying two games in the Championship on dual-registration with his hometown club Oldham.

“I just think it’s about having that clear focus going into every game, about knowing your role, your job, and you’re there to gain so much from it rather than it being a negative or being annoyed you’re in Reserves,” Douglas added.

"It’s more about it being ‘right, I’ve got a job to do, I’ve got a role to play, so I’ve got to nail my job and give my best performance’ and give myself the best chance of making it to the places I want to make it to, really.”