Fundraiser appeal launched for bespoke sports wheelchair to help local athlete

By Josh McAllister
Published 29th Oct 2024, 13:07 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 13:13 BST
A fundraiser has been launched to help local athlete Louis Telford, who plays for Wigan Warriors Wheelchair and is currently ranked #3 in the UK in Wheelchair Padel Tennis.

Telford, aged 22, is hoping to raise funds for a bespoke padel tennis sports wheelchair - also currently ranked in the top 10 in Europe.

Born in Wigan, Telford has cerebral palsy and is aiming to raise £6,000 in order to purchase specialist equipment and further progress his sporting career.

Local athlete Louis Telford has launched a fundraiser to help purchase specialised equipment

Also a student, he is a professional Wheelchair Basketball player on the England pathway, and made a try-scoring debut for Wigan Warriors Wheelchair in a reserves win over Hull FC earlier in June - later adding a second in the 34-4 result.

“The tournament I play in around the world, you need specialised equipment and I’m using my basketball wheelchair at the moment. But this is not suitable for this sport, especially at the level I am playing,” Telford explained on his fundraising page.

“Any support you can give will go a long way to get me this chair. I really appreciate you guys reading this and donating.

“Thank you so much.”

To donate or to find out more, click HERE.

