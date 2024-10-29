Fundraiser appeal launched for bespoke sports wheelchair to help local athlete
Telford, aged 22, is hoping to raise funds for a bespoke padel tennis sports wheelchair - also currently ranked in the top 10 in Europe.
Born in Wigan, Telford has cerebral palsy and is aiming to raise £6,000 in order to purchase specialist equipment and further progress his sporting career.
Also a student, he is a professional Wheelchair Basketball player on the England pathway, and made a try-scoring debut for Wigan Warriors Wheelchair in a reserves win over Hull FC earlier in June - later adding a second in the 34-4 result.
“The tournament I play in around the world, you need specialised equipment and I’m using my basketball wheelchair at the moment. But this is not suitable for this sport, especially at the level I am playing,” Telford explained on his fundraising page.
“Any support you can give will go a long way to get me this chair. I really appreciate you guys reading this and donating.
“Thank you so much.”
