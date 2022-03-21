The incident involving the 29-year-old, who now plays for St George Illawarra Dragons, is said to have occurred earlier this month.

According to Channel 9’s Danny Weidler, he was charged by police on Monday night, after being interviewed by them to assist with their inquiries.

Burgess has told his club that he denies the allegations, and is now due in court on April 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Burgess

In a statement his club wrote: “The St George Illawarra Dragons have been made aware of a matter involving one of its players by the NRL integrity unit.

“The Dragons are working closely with all parties as the matter is under police investigation.