George Burgess: Former Wigan Warriors prop charged by police following allegations of sexual touching
Former Wigan Warriors prop George Burgess has reportedly been charged by police in relation to a “sexual touching” allegation.
By Amos Wynn
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:27 pm
The incident involving the 29-year-old, who now plays for St George Illawarra Dragons, is said to have occurred earlier this month.
According to Channel 9’s Danny Weidler, he was charged by police on Monday night, after being interviewed by them to assist with their inquiries.
Burgess has told his club that he denies the allegations, and is now due in court on April 13.
