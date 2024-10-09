Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors have confirmed their first signing for the 2025 Super League campaign in the shape of highly-rated youngster George Hirst from League 1 title-winners Oldham.

It has been a quick and remarkable rise for the back-rower, who has also played at centre, wing and prop previously.

At 6ft 4in, Hirst established himself as one of the brightest talents in Sean Long’s Oldham squad, making 31 appearances across the last two seasons and impressing the Cherry and Whites for a two-year deal, with the option of a third in the club’s favour.

Just three years ago, Hirst was playing in the Yorkshire Men’s League for Almondbury Spartans before being picked up by Oldham ahead of 2023, winning the Supporters’ Player of the Year award in his debut campaign with the club.

Born in Batley, the youngster played for Dewsbury Moor and Dewsbury Celtic during his amateur days, and also represented England at under-19 level for the Community Lions against Scotland, Wales and Australia before his step up to League 1.

His move to the reigning champions caps a stunning rise for the forward, who was contracted at Oldham for next year having signed a two-year extension in October 2023.

Hirst is expected to train with Wigan for their full pre-season next year, before expected to be made available to his former club for their Betfred Championship campaign, winning the League 1 title in Long’s first season in charge.

While disappointed to lose one of their young talents, Oldham managing director Mike Ford insists the move for Hirst shows the progression being made by the club - with a pre-season fixture also confirmed against Matt Peet’s Wigan Warriors at Boundary Park next year.

He was a try-scorer as Oldham secured a first League title in nine years, defeating Keighley 20-12 in the regular season to win automatic promotion.

“We are obviously disappointed to lose one of our brightest talents, but at the same time delighted with this recognition of both George's potential and the work that we have done at Oldham in such a short time to develop the stars of the future,” former Wigan, England and Great Britain scrum-half Ford said.

“While our goal at Oldham is to develop a club and pathway system that will in future keep hold of our brightest young talent, the reality is that we are not quite there yet and we value George too highly to stand in the way of him fulfilling his dreams.

“Of course we want George to stay but it is testament to our progress as a club that the rugby league world is now taking notice of Oldham again.

"That is a huge credit to what everyone at the club have achieved in such a short space of time.

“We are very happy to have the option to keep George on loan as we step up to the Championship next year, safe in the knowledge that we will be well recompensed by Wigan if he is needed by the Warriors next year.

"We look forward to working closely with Wigan as George continues to progress as a player."