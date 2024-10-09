Inside Wigan Warriors' pursuit of greatness: Community, culture, enjoyment - and then trophies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matt Peet and his resilient Wigan Warriors are just 80 minutes away from an extraordinary feat in the modern era with a potential clean sweep of trophies in sight.

Amidst a mass of star talent across their squad, the Cherry and Whites have found the perfect balance of working hard and also finding the fun in what they do, which has seen them lift five successive titles since last year’s League Leaders’ Shield triumph.

In just three years in charge, head coach Peet has guided his hometown club to six trophies altogether - and one more win would cement their names in unbelievable history by becoming the first side in Super League to win four titles in a calendar year.

Wigan Warriors are one win away from a historic quadruple

But it’s the humbleness of the squad that often stands out, with a special bond on and off the field that ranges from playing cricket at Robin Park during free time, to attempting the programme quiz ahead of kick-off at the Brick Community Stadium.

And the club’s most recent triumphs is a by-product of having a successful, enjoyable environment.

“It’s about being together, it’s about being part of something bigger than just yourself,” Peet said.

“I think that translates onto the field, the lads working so hard and wanting to succeed because they want to for themselves and their families, but also they want to see their mates succeed as well.

Wigan Warriors claimed back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time in their Super League history

“We’re privileged to work at Robin Park. It’s a great environment. Kris Radlinski has built something special. All the organisation feels really connected at the moment and I think that translates to the field.”

The community feel between the town and club has arguably never been stronger, with an average attendance of over 15,000 across the 2024 campaign, a 1,500 increase on the last season.

Open training sessions, a packed-out homecoming after winning at Wembley and now the biggest Grand Final attendance in six years, it’s a special time for the Warriors.

But it’s not just winning games that makes Peet proud - one of the youngest coaches in Super League - but also seeing his players connect with the supporters throughout the year.

“That community feel was a major ambition of mine and Rads’ when he put me in the post, to try and build that connection,” Peet said.

“You see that translates into crowds, the energy in the stadium and the feel of the place. The game finishes and there’s rows of young boys and girls waiting for autographs from all our players. And that makes me feel really proud, as proud as what the players are delivering on the field.

“They really are a group of players that I’m privileged to work with.”

2024 alone has been a special journey for the reigning champions, from the long, tough pre-season that included gruelling Formby beach sprints and a 10-day overseas training camp, to lifting a record-equalling World Club Challenge, a record-extending Challenge Cup and claiming back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time.

And it’s their constant desire to seek improvements that has seen them dominate the competition across the last 12 months.

Peet’s trust in his players has seen the likes of Bevan French, Jai Field and Jake Wardle become the competition’s X-factor superstars, with an outstanding scale of individual accolades across the Brick Community Stadium outfit over the last 12 months.

Four were named in the 2024 Super League Dream Team - the most of any team - while the club also currently boasts both the Lance Todd Trophy and the Harry Sunderland Trophy (to be named the Rob Burrow Award for the first time this season at the Grand Final).

Towering back-rower Junior Nsemba was also recently crowned the Young Super League Player of the Year after a mighty breakthrough season at 20-years-old.

“You think back to where it started, which was probably the changing rooms at Old Trafford last year where you start thinking about next year,” Peet admits.

“We brought in a few new faces and I’m really pleased with what they’ve brought to the group and settled in. I think all the way back to pre-season and the hard work the lads do, and hopefully they feel all that hard work has contributed to an enjoyable season.

“I think that’s what I try to reflect on, me and the other coaches and staff trying to create; an environment where we work hard, the players are challenged on a daily basis to improve, but we have a lot of fun and laughs along the way.”