George Hirst admits Wigan’s interest came as a surprise for a move ahead of the 2025 season - and says agreeing to a two-year deal was one of the easiest decisions he’ll ever make.

The back-rower was in the community game just three years ago in the Yorkshire Men’s League before being picked up by Oldham and going on to win promotion to the Championship under Sean Long in 2024.

Hirst, who had a short stint in Castleford’s academy as a youngster, established himself as a regular in Oldham’s star-studded League 1 squad and a fan favourite, winning the supporters’ player of the year award in his first season with the club.

His performances caught the attention of Wigan boss Matt Peet, signing a two-year deal, with the option of a third, and is set to become the club’s only fresh face ahead of another title-defending campaign.

“It was a bit of a weird one really, I wasn’t really expecting it,” Hirst said of his move to the Warriors.

“I was just playing my rugby at Oldham and then my agent came with a few clubs and Wigan popped up. I heard from my agent that Matt Peet was interested and wanted me to come down, and I had to go to speak to Oldham about it. We got the meeting sorted and it came about quite quickly really.

"Next thing I know, I’m here training and I’m loving it.

“It’s one of the easiest decisions I’ll ever make. As soon as I heard they were interested, I was keen to get a meeting.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity coming to a club like this. You look at where they are now, what they’ve done and the players that they’ve got; it’s where every young player wants to come.”

The Batley-born 23-year-old took a short break from the game following the Covid-19 pandemic, but later returned to the amateur scene with Almondbury Spartans at open age, and also represented England Lions Under-19s.

He scored seven tries in 30 appearances for Oldham across two seasons in the third division.

“It has come about quickly. I had a little break from rugby actually, I didn’t know if it was something I wanted to do,” Hirst continued.

“I decided to come back and play amateur with all my college team-mates, next thing I’m at Oldham and now the best club in the league. I didn’t expect any of this, but I’m very thankful for where I am.”

Hirst has not joined the reigning Super League champions just to make up the numbers, with his targets firmly set on marking his debut in the 2025 campaign.

He was a part of the first group of youngsters to report to Robin Park for pre-season training last week, with more players having joined since with staged return dates.

The former Dewsbury Moor and Dewsbury Celtic youngster stated: “It’s early, but every player has to set goals. I want to be in that starting squad, I want to be in that 17.

"I’ve got ambitions to play my first Super League game next season, I’m ready to get stuck in.”