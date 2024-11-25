Wigan Warriors man labelled best player in Super League ‘by a mile’ by former NRL and Origin star

Former NRL, New South Wales and Catalans Dragons half-back Mitchell Pearce has branded Wigan’s Bevan French as the best player in Super League ‘by a mile’.

French, who was crowned the Steve Prescott Man of Steel in 2023 as the competition’s best player, made history this year after becoming the first to be named player of the match in both the Challenge Cup Final and the Super League Grand Final, receiving the inaugural Rob Burrow Award at Old Trafford.

He also received the Bill Ashurst Medal for player of the match in February’s World Club Challenge triumph over Penrith Panthers at the Brick Community Stadium.

Bevan French scored the only try in this year’s Grand Final as Wigan defeated Hull KR 9-2 at Old Trafford

The superstar’s name recently made headlines down under as a player linked with St George Illawarra Dragons following their pursuit for a new playmaker to replace departed Ben Hunt; but French is contracted with the Warriors until 2028, and has shown no desire of a return to the NRL.

That hasn’t stopped discussions down under regarding the 28-year-old stand-off and his talent, including from former Sydney Roosters, Newcastle Knights and Catalans half-back Pearce on The SmartB Sports Podcast.

The Dragons have since signed Lachlan Ilias on a two-year deal from South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Pearce made more than 300 appearances in Australia across 15 seasons, winning an NRL Premiership in 2013 and a State of Origin series with New South Wales in 2019 before two seasons with Catalans in 2022 and 2023.

“Bevan French, for anyone who hasn’t been watching Super League, I went to the Grand Final this year where he was man of the match and played against him when I was over there, he’s unbelievable over there,” 35-year-old Pearce said.

“Obviously he played at Parramatta when he was in the NRL, he was only a young kid. He’s gone over to Super League and honestly some of the stuff, if you get the chance to watch his highlights on YouTube, he’s unbelievable.

“All those instincts; he’s the best player over there by a mile, and he’s got a great combination with Jai Field there.

“If Bevan French was ever open to going back to the NRL, whether Dragons or another club, I reckon you’d get some pretty good footy out of him. I’d love to see him come back.

"He’d light up the NRL, I think.”