George Williams pens emotional farewell from Canberra Raiders

George Williams

The former Wigan stand-off was released from Canberra Raiders earlier this month.

He had complained of being homesick but wanted to see out the year with the club.

Ahead of a return home he has written an emotional farewell on social media, thanking the NRL club for the opportunity to play in Australia. He did not address intensifying speculation he is set to join Warrington instead of return to Wigan, as first reported by Wigantoday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williams wrote on Instagram: "Right, here we go...

"I want to first thank Canberra Raiders for giving me the opportunity to fulfil my dream of playing in Australia. I loved my time in the NRL and the challenge it brought week in, week out.

"Thank you to the fan members for all of the support through the ups and downs, your messages haven't gone unnoticed.

"To the players; my teammates of the last 18 months, I love you lads. I've made friendships and memories for life, and will be forever grateful for how you took me in.

"Not everything always ends in a perfect way, but I can honestly say I loved my time at Canberra. Regardless of how things ended, I'm proud to be Raider #364.