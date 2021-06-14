Wigan Warriors set to miss out on George Williams

George Williams

Wigantoday understands the halfback looks set to sign for the Wolves - rather than return to hometown club Wigan - after being released from Canberra.

It is understood Warrington are prepared to make use of the marquee player allowance to sign Williams on a lucrative deal, meaning only £150,000 would count on the salary cap.

The move could be confirmed as early as this week, when the 26-year-old is reportedly set to return to the UK.

His likely capture by the Wolves comes as a report in The Age newspaper in Australia links their current halfback, England's Gareth Widdop, with a move to Canberra to replace Williams - which would free up space under the salary cap.

Wigan were interested in signing Williams, with Jackson Hastings leaving at the end of this year to join Wests and Thomas Leuluai possibly retiring. They still have promising Harry Smith, and Aussie Jai Field - currently injured - as halfback options for next year.

In the past, many players have returned to the Warriors from stints in the NRL including Thomas Leuluai, Sam Tomkins, Lee Mossop, Joe Burgess and most recently John Bateman, while Joel Tomkins returned from rugby union.

But they look to have missed out on Williams to Warrington, who are also signing Wigan prop Joe Bullock for 2022 and have ex-Warriors Josh Charnley and Jack Hughes in their ranks.

Williams burst onto the scene in 2013 and after steady progress, was handed the No.6 shirt in 2015.