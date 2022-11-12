Shaun Wane’s side suffered a 27-26 golden point loss at the Emirates Stadium, after scoring late on in regular time to level the scores.

Williams states missing out on the final at Old Trafford is something that will sit with the squad for a while.

“As you can imagine, it’s pretty heartbreaking,” he said.

George Williams and England have exited the Rugby League World Cup (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"Watching that kick go over was a nightmare, it felt like it was going over for ever, it went that slow.

"We didn’t play how we wanted to and we probably got what we deserved.

"We are well better than what we showed today. Credit to Samoa and good luck to them in the final, but we are disappointed with how we played.

"When we did get momentum, we’d then make an error out of ill-discipline.

"They’ve got too many players for us to be off, and we were a little bit off today.

"It was a tough one to take, there’s some heartbroken lads. It’s some people’s first tournament, and some people’s last, so you can imagine there’s some tears.

"It’s been the best six weeks of my life, it’s been brilliant, credit to the coaching staff, the players and Waney (Shaun Wane) for the environment he’s made.

"We fell short which is the most disappointing thing. We knew we had to be at our best to win the game, and I don’t think we was.

"We had been throughout the tournament, but that’s why it hurts, because on the biggest stage we fell short.

"It’ll take until the next World Cup to get over this, that will sit with us for the next three years. We’ll never have this group together again, so that’s why it hurts so much.”

Samoa will now head to the final at Old Trafford next week, where they will face Australia.