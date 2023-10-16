George Williams to be named in England's 24-man squad with skipper set to appeal ban
The 28-year-old saw his ban doubled after his initial appeal was claimed to be frivolous by an independent tribunal. He was originally handed a one-game ban for a shoulder charge during the play-off defeat to St Helens.
Williams, who made close to 200 appearances for Wigan before a stint in the NRL and later joining Warrington, was set to lead the side for the first-ever test series between England and Tonga with games heading to St Helens, Huddersfield and Leeds.
Officials have confirmed that the half-back will be included in Wane’s squad, with the other 23 players to be confirmed on Tuesday.
Following their Grand Final triumph, Wigan’s Harry Smith, Tyler Dupree, Morgan Smithies, Jake Wardle and loanee Toby King will be all hoping to make the cut, as well as NRL-bound Kai Pearce-Paul, having all featured in the 64-0 mid-season win over France.