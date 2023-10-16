How the 2023 Super League Grand Final attendance compares to previous years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s Old Trafford crowd saw almost 13,000 more than when Catalans made their Old Trafford debut in 2021 against St Helens.

45,177 attended that season’s Super League showcase event, the second-lowest in history with only the first-ever Super League Grand Final between Wigan and Leeds recording less with 43,533.

Wigan Warriors lift the Super League trophy

2018 saw the last time the Warriors reached Old Trafford – with the 2020 clash behind-closed-doors in Hull. That season claimed an attendance of 64,892 with Wigan lifting the title over Warrington thanks to a brace from Dom Manfredi and another score from now-Catalans winger Tom Davies.

Last year’s showdown at the Theatre of Dreams between St Helens and Leeds claimed an attendance of 60,783, meaning a lower crowd of just 2,646 this year as thousands flocked from France to support Steve McNamara’s Dragons in only their second appearance in a Grand Final.

The highest attendance stands at 73,512 in 2015 as Leeds defeated Wigan 22-20 to complete the treble.

Salford’s debut on the big stage, after claiming a win at the DW Stadium in the semi-finals inspired by Jackson Hastings, recorded a crowd of 64,102 in 2019.

Castleford’s appearance in 2017 against Leeds claims the second-highest attendance since the start of Super League with 72,827, closely followed by St Helens against Hull in 2006 at 72,575.