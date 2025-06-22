Grace Banks (right) celebrates try for Wigan Warriors Women against Leigh Leopards with teammate Rachel Thompson (left)

A hat-trick from Grace Banks helped Wigan Warriors ease past neighbours Leigh Leopards 60-6 in front of a stand-alone record crowd for a women’s match at Robin Park Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors ran in 11 tries against the Leopards to extend their winning start to 2025 and return to the top of the Women’s Super League table, making it five wins from win in the league so far this season.

Speedster fullback Banks, who scooped the Player of the Match award in Wigan’s Challenge Cup triumph at Wembley earlier this month, was a standout once again as she crossed for a hat-trick, including another stunning 60-metre effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warriors trio Eva Hunter, Anna Davies and Mia Atherton each scored twice in the win over Leigh, with Tiana Power and Georgia Wilson also getting on the scoresheet. Influential halfback Izzy Rowe kicked eight conversions, taking her season points tally to 100. Katie Howard crossed for Leigh’s only try of the afternoon.

It was another day of celebration for the Warriors, who recorded the highest attendance for a women’s match at Robin Park Arena, with an impressive crowd of 938 watching Betts’ side clinch their tenth win from as many matches in all competitions this year.

Wigan: Grace Banks; Anna Davies, Georgia Wilson, Tiana Power, Ellise Derbyshire; Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe; Mary Coleman, Remi Wilton, Holly Speakman, Eva Hunter, Cerys Jones, Vicky Molyneux. Subs: Rease Casey, Mia Atherton, Jade Gregory-Haselden, Rachel Thompson. 18th woman: Kaitlin Hilton.

Tries: Hunter (2), Banks (3), T Power, Davies (2), Atherton (2), Wilson Goals: Rowe 8/11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh: Becky Greenfield; Toryn Blackwood, Mackenzie Taylor, Storm Cobain, Hattie Dogus; Rhianna Burke, Leah Morris; Elanor Dainty, Katie Howard, Alice Fisher, Keli Morris, Charlotte Melvin, Emily Baggaley. Subs: Abi Gordon, Lucy Johnson, Macy McDermott, Hannah Roberts. 18th woman: Grace Hill.

Tries: Howard Goals: Melvin 1/1

Attendance: 938

Next up for the Warriors is a derby clash with rivals St Helens at Robin Park Arena on Saturday, June 29. It will be the first time the two sides have met since Wigan’s 42-6 win over the Saints under the famous Wembley arch earlier this month.