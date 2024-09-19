Grace Banks on the positive impact of Denis Betts, back to basics approach and England aspirations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors Women’s full-back Grace Banks believes Denis Betts’ ‘core skills’ approach has played a major influence in the side’s growth in 2024, hailing the legend amid his debut season in charge.

Wigan will face rivals St Helens in the Women’s Super League semi-finals on Sunday, September 22, 7:30pm, at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with Leeds Rhinos to take on York Valkyrie.

Matty Smith’s Saints finished the regular season in style with a dominant 68-0 win over Barrow Raiders before lifting the League Leaders’ Shield, while the Warriors finished the regular campaign in fourth spot under Betts.

Grace Banks has hailed Denis Betts in his debut season in charge of Wigan Warriors Women

In his first season in charge of the outfit - his first role in the women’s game - Betts also led Wigan to the Women’s Nines trophy earlier this year, the side’s first title since winning the Super League campaign in 2018.

The 55-year-old has also been shortlisted for coach of the year, alongside Barrow’s Amanda Wilkinson and ex-Wigan half-back Smith.

“It’s been very different, but honestly in a good way,” Banks said, reflecting on the side’s first season under the former back-rower.

“I think everyone can tell how he’s changed our team by just looking at how we’ve played this season, and beating one of the top three teams, that was one of our aims, as it’s always been Leeds, York and Saints up there.

“We beat York and it showed how much we’ve progressed this season.

“He has focussed a lot on core skills. Once we get that right, we can work on everything else.

“He’s worked on such simple skills, we’re now progressing even more with the advanced skills. He’s very understanding as well of us being women, different emotions for example, he’s done really well looking after us all.”

A product of Wigan’s academy, her mother, Genna, is head of youth development for the women & girls pathways at the club, appointed in April 2024, and has been an inspiration to Grace throughout her young career so far.

“I’ve played rugby from about eight or nine years old, and my mum used to play, she played against the likes of Amy Hardcastle,” the 18-year-old continued.

“I’ve always had those female role models for me, and my mum was my coach at junior rugby. She’s always been there.”

The talented full-back currently plays both rugby league and rugby union, previously named in England’s under-18s squad in the latter, but does not need to make a decision on which one to choose just yet.

Instead, she’s enjoying life in both codes, with aspirations to go all the way to the top - having also represented England at three levels in rugby league; DiSE, Students and Community Lions.

“A lot of the girls, especially coming up, want to play for England. There’s so many inspirations now, such as Georgia Roach in the NRL,” Banks said.

“Because they’re so good, you want to be like them. They’re nice people as well, and you aspire to play alongside them.

“It’s not just for me to get there to play, it’s so I can play with those players.”